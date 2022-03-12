Analysts Offer Predictions for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 41.63% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

WHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Hovde Group cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $16.72.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 19.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 18,328 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 58.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 38.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 241,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 58,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 97.93%.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

