Analyzing IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) and StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF)

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) and StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

83.8% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares IDEXX Laboratories and StageZero Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEXX Laboratories 23.17% 102.84% 31.16% StageZero Life Sciences -108.96% N/A -159.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and StageZero Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEXX Laboratories 0 2 5 0 2.71 StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus price target of $702.40, indicating a potential upside of 41.02%. Given IDEXX Laboratories’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe IDEXX Laboratories is more favorable than StageZero Life Sciences.

Volatility and Risk

IDEXX Laboratories has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IDEXX Laboratories and StageZero Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEXX Laboratories $3.22 billion 13.05 $744.84 million $8.61 57.85 StageZero Life Sciences $4.15 million 3.05 -$6.86 million ($0.07) -2.00

IDEXX Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than StageZero Life Sciences. StageZero Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDEXX Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IDEXX Laboratories beats StageZero Life Sciences on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management. The Water segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of products used in the detection of various microbiological parameters in water. The LPD segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes diagnostic tests and related instrumentation and performs services, which are used to manage the health status of livestock and poultry, to improve production, and to ensure the quality and safety of milk and food. The Other operating segment combines and presents products for the human point-of-care medical diagnostics market with its out-licensing arrangements. The company was founded by David Evans Shaw on December 19, 1983, and is headquartered in Westbrook, ME.

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K. Wayne Marshall in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.