Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for The Children’s Place, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Children’s Place in a research note issued on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.74 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.92. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.17. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 108.28% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $507.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLCE has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $51.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.16. Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Children’s Place by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,117,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,915,000 after buying an additional 23,438 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 1.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,346,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,335,000 after acquiring an additional 22,931 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 266.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 695,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 506,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,010,000 after acquiring an additional 46,794 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 22.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 495,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 91,476 shares during the period.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

