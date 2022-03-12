Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Petco Health and Wellness in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Petco Health and Wellness’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.
NASDAQ WOOF opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.64. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $28.73.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth about $136,359,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,966,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,214,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,453,000 after acquiring an additional 217,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth about $44,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.