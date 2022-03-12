Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Petco Health and Wellness in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Petco Health and Wellness’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.18.

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.64. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $28.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth about $136,359,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,966,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,214,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,453,000 after acquiring an additional 217,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth about $44,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

