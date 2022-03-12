Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $9.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $10.04. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q2 2023 earnings at $9.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $9.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $37.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $34.84 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LPI. TheStreet raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of LPI stock opened at $73.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.71. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $99.26.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $421,628.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 521,179 shares of company stock valued at $38,114,568 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

