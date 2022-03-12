WisdomTree Investments, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for WisdomTree Investments in a research note issued on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.06.

Shares of WETF stock opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02. The company has a market cap of $759.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. WisdomTree Investments has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $7.38.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 12.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 221,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 507,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $903,469.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

