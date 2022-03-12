Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Citizens from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of CIA stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51. Citizens has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $7.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 76.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 173.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 17.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.

