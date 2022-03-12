Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Citizens from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of CIA stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51. Citizens has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $7.06.
Citizens Company Profile (Get Rating)
Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.
