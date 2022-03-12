StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.88 million, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.54. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.
Mastech Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mastech Digital (MHH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.