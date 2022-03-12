StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.88 million, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.54. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

