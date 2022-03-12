StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Acme United (NYSE:ACU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
ACU stock opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.06. Acme United has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $48.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Acme United Company Profile (Get Rating)
