PMV Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,115 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 8,846% compared to the typical volume of 46 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,167,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,130 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,838,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,563,000 after buying an additional 570,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,539,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,670,000 after buying an additional 351,901 shares in the last quarter. Nextech Invest AG purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $32,012,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,051,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,331,000 after acquiring an additional 132,152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMVP opened at $19.62 on Friday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $891.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.42.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

