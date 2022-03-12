Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMT opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.16 million, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 2.10. Core Molding Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

