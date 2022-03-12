Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:CMT opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.16 million, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 2.10. Core Molding Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50.
Core Molding Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Core Molding Technologies (CMT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.