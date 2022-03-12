StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
SDPI opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 million, a PE ratio of -16.43 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Superior Drilling Products has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.38.
Superior Drilling Products Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Superior Drilling Products (SDPI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.