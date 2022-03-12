StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of GPL stock opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Great Panther Mining has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $121.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.67.
About Great Panther Mining (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Panther Mining (GPL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.