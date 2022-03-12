ProBility Media (OTCMKTS:PBYA) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ProBility Media Co. (OTCMKTS:PBYA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. ProBility Media shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 3,672,647 shares.
ProBility Media Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PBYA)
ProBility Media Corp. is an industrial education and training technology company, whichengages in the provision of compliance solutions including technical codes and standards and training materials, and e-Learning solutions. It operates through the following brands: Brown, One Exam Prep, NEWP, and W Marketing.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProBility Media (PBYA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for ProBility Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProBility Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.