Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,750.57

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,750.57 ($22.94) and traded as low as GBX 1,436 ($18.82). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,464 ($19.18), with a volume of 60,163 shares.
The company has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,536.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,750.57.
About Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA)
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.