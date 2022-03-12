Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,750.57

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,750.57 ($22.94) and traded as low as GBX 1,436 ($18.82). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,464 ($19.18), with a volume of 60,163 shares.

The company has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,536.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,750.57.

About Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA)

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

