Short Interest in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Drops By 48.0%

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the February 13th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQH. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE HQH opened at $19.15 on Friday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $28.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.