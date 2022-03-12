InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for InterRent REIT in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.58.

InterRent REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$7.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

InterRent REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP)

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.