Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Canopy Growth in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $16.70 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CGC. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $6.08 on Thursday. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $36.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 71.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $111.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after acquiring an additional 291,715 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 30,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

