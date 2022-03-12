Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.79.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Superior Plus stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

