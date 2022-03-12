FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($9.06) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($9.50). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ASND. Citigroup began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.45.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $102.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.98. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $101.04 and a 12 month high of $178.71.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 5,015.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 179.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 50,343 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 38.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

