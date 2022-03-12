FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Reduced by Wedbush

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Ralph Lauren in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $7.87 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.97. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.79.

NYSE:RL opened at $107.54 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $100.44 and a one year high of $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.44.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.77. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wesleyan Assurance Society acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth about $4,274,000. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 19.0% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 130,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.4% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 33.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,982,000 after purchasing an additional 67,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

