Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Fresnillo plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Fresnillo in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fresnillo’s FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FNLPF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fresnillo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

FNLPF opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

