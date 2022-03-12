Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

CMPGY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.58) to GBX 1,950 ($25.55) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Compass Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.55) to GBX 2,100 ($27.52) in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,357.67.

OTCMKTS CMPGY opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Compass Group has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.1685 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

