Morgan Stanley Lowers Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) to Equal Weight

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CCHGY. Societe Generale raised Coca-Cola HBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola HBC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,260 ($42.71) to GBX 3,130 ($41.01) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($38.00) to GBX 2,500 ($32.76) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,426.54.

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of $18.99 and a 52 week high of $39.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.13.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.