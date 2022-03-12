dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DOTDF. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on dotdigital Group from GBX 265 ($3.47) to GBX 205 ($2.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th.
reissued a “buy” rating on shares of dotdigital Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DOTDF opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84. dotdigital Group has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $11.25.

dotDigital Group Plc engages in the provision of data-driven omnichannel marketing automation solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, U.S., and APAC. The company was founded by Ian Rhys Taylor and Simon Christopher Bird in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

