Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $360.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Biffa in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

OTCMKTS:BFFBF opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. Biffa has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $5.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.25.

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

