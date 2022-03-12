Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €59.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been given a €59.00 ($64.13) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.53% from the stock’s current price.

DPW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.05 ($81.58) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($70.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($70.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($72.83) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €64.54 ($70.15).

FRA:DPW opened at €42.90 ($46.63) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($33.17) and a one year high of €41.32 ($44.91). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €50.72 and a 200-day moving average of €54.01.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

