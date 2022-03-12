Warburg Research Reiterates “€290.00” Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($315.22) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADS. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($288.04) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €335.00 ($364.13) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €344.00 ($373.91) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($315.22) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($347.83) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €308.67 ($335.51).

ADS stock opened at €204.00 ($221.74) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €234.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of €261.59. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($177.88) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($218.49).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

