Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €180.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €180.00 ($195.65) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($178.26) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($173.91) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($200.00) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($167.39) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €171.20 ($186.09) price target on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €166.30 ($180.76).

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock opened at €145.90 ($158.59) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of €132.65 ($144.18) and a 12 month high of €163.35 ($177.55). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €152.65 and its 200-day moving average price is €147.51.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

