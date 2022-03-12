Patriot Gold (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.05. Patriot Gold shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 11,931 shares trading hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07.
About Patriot Gold (OTCMKTS:PGOL)
