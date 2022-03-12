Patriot Gold (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.05. Patriot Gold shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 11,931 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07.

About Patriot Gold (OTCMKTS:PGOL)

Patriot Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of natural resource properties. Its property holdings include the Vernal, Windy Peak, and Rainbow Mountain projects. The company was founded by Trevor B. Newton on November 30, 1998 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

