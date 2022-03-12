Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Utilities has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.60.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $140.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.53. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $112.70 and a 12 month high of $146.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.59%.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $133,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.