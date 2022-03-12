Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €125.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) received a €125.00 ($135.87) target price from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 72.60% from the company’s current price.

BMW has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($120.65) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($106.52) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($101.09) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($133.70) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($146.74) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €105.33 ($114.49).

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €72.42 ($78.72) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €90.83 and its 200-day moving average price is €87.62. The company has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.13. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €67.58 ($73.46) and a 52-week high of €100.42 ($109.15).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

