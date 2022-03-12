FY2022 EPS Estimates for Konica Minolta, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Konica Minolta in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Konica Minolta’s FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KNCAY. Mizuho cut shares of Konica Minolta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Konica Minolta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNCAY opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Konica Minolta has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

