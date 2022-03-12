StockNews.com Upgrades Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LRCX. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $869.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $719.30.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $483.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $479.05 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $598.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $612.21.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research will post 32.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.69%.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,737 shares of company stock valued at $8,178,989 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 57.3% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 270,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,195,000 after buying an additional 98,641 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $2,236,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in Lam Research by 18.3% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Lam Research by 4.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 79.4% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

