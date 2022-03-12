$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.73. American Campus Communities posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $272.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.46 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

In other American Campus Communities news, Director John T. Rippel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

ACC opened at $54.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $41.64 and a 1-year high of $57.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 783.37%.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

