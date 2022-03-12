United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Airlines (NYSE:UAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.
NYSE:UAL opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $63.70.
United Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)
