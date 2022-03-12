Savaria (TSE:SIS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.40

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$19.40 and traded as low as C$17.52. Savaria shares last traded at C$17.65, with a volume of 39,878 shares.

Separately, Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Savaria in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Savaria has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.77%.

Savaria Company Profile (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

