Short Interest in Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Grows By 190.9%

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 190.9% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of AOMOY opened at $2.14 on Friday. Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mosenergo OAO engages in the generation of heat and electric power and heat distribution services. It also involves in the procurement and purchasing of electricity from the wholesale market of electric energy and capacity, the operation of heat supply networks, and the administration of design and feasibility studies.

