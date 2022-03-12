Short Interest in Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Grows By 190.9%

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 190.9% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of AOMOY opened at $2.14 on Friday. Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.61.
Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo Company Profile
