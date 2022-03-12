Inscape (TSE:INQ) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.02

Inscape Co. (TSE:INQ – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.02 and traded as low as C$0.84. Inscape shares last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 8,500 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.45. The stock has a market cap of C$12.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.02.

Get Inscape alerts:

Inscape (TSE:INQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.68 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Inscape Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inscape Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures office furniture and wall products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Office Furniture and Walls. The Office Furniture segment offers storage, benching, systems, and seating solutions, as well as accessories, such as keyboard trays, and nano and motus monitor arms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inscape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.