American International Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:AMIH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American International Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 67.4% from the February 13th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of AMIH opened at $0.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06. American International has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.30.
About American International (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American International (AMIH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for American International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.