American International Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:AMIH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American International Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 67.4% from the February 13th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AMIH opened at $0.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06. American International has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.30.

American International Holdings Corp. engages in seeking a business combination with an operating company through acquiring its assets, properties, and other means. The firm serves oil and gas industry. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

