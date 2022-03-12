Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:RTL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.83

Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:RTL – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.83 and traded as low as $7.31. Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF shares last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 472,862 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $952.80 million, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.83.
About Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:RTL)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF (RTL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.