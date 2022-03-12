Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Short Interest Up 413.1% in February

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 149,300 shares, an increase of 413.1% from the February 13th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 373.3 days.
Akzo Nobel stock opened at $79.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.66. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $79.95 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.
About Akzo Nobel (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akzo Nobel (AKZOF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.