Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for INmune Bio, Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:INMB)

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for INmune Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.66). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for INmune Bio’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.44) EPS.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on INMB. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised INmune Bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ INMB opened at $6.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 18.95 and a current ratio of 18.95. The company has a market cap of $114.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82. INmune Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.37.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of INmune Bio by 97.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of INmune Bio by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of INmune Bio by 338.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

