Almaden Minerals (AAU) vs. Its Peers Financial Analysis

Almaden Minerals (NYSE: AAU – Get Rating) is one of 107 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Almaden Minerals to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Almaden Minerals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Almaden Minerals N/A -5.30% -4.97% Almaden Minerals Competitors -1,107.41% 3.88% -1.49%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Almaden Minerals and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Almaden Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Almaden Minerals Competitors 725 2425 2806 121 2.38

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 16.49%. Given Almaden Minerals’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Almaden Minerals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Almaden Minerals and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Almaden Minerals N/A -$2.34 million -13.21 Almaden Minerals Competitors $8.09 billion $2.02 billion -8.22

Almaden Minerals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Almaden Minerals. Almaden Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.9% of Almaden Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Almaden Minerals has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Almaden Minerals’ rivals have a beta of 0.53, meaning that their average stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Almaden Minerals rivals beat Almaden Minerals on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Almaden Minerals (Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

