Brokers Set Expectations for Ero Copper Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Ero Copper in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.00.

TSE ERO opened at C$18.93 on Friday. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$15.01 and a 1-year high of C$29.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 7.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.66.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

