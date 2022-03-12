Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €133.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €133.00 ($144.57) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SAF. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($152.17) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($96.74) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($165.22) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($135.87) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €137.00 ($148.91) target price on shares of Safran in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €125.27 ($136.17).

Shares of EPA SAF opened at €104.14 ($113.20) on Tuesday. Safran has a 12 month low of €67.17 ($73.01) and a 12 month high of €92.36 ($100.39). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €109.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of €109.36.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

