The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€68.90” Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.90 ($74.89) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($57.61) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($75.00) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($59.78) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($64.13) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($72.83) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €63.07 ($68.55).

Shares of ETR VNA opened at €45.21 ($49.14) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.92. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €42.43 ($46.12) and a 1 year high of €60.96 ($66.26). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €47.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €50.90.

Vonovia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

