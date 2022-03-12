Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €147.00 Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($159.78) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($218.48) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($86.96) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($190.22) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($135.87) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €151.40 ($164.57).

ETR:SAE opened at €80.05 ($87.01) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €98.87 and its 200 day moving average price is €126.03. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €65.40 ($71.09) and a 52 week high of €205.40 ($223.26). The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

