Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €147.00 Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($159.78) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($218.48) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($86.96) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($190.22) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($135.87) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €151.40 ($164.57).

ETR:SAE opened at €80.05 ($87.01) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €98.87 and its 200 day moving average price is €126.03. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €65.40 ($71.09) and a 52 week high of €205.40 ($223.26). The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

