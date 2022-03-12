Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €6.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.52) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($6.85) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($7.72) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($8.70) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($4.92) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($9.02) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €7.08 ($7.70).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €6.67 ($7.25) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €5.24 ($5.69) and a twelve month high of €12.77 ($13.88).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

