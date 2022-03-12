Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Issued By Cormark

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Cargojet in a report released on Tuesday, March 8th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.21. Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.14 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CJT. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$203.00 to C$199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$295.00 to C$311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Cargojet from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$240.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$222.18.

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$152.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$174.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$182.74. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$144.14 and a 12 month high of C$214.50.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

